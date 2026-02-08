Root: Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries, In-place fixes without version upgrades, Container image vulnerability remediation..

SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.