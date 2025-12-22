Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. SCANOSS Security Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large codebases with hidden open source dependencies will find SCANOSS Security Dataset valuable for its ability to detect both declared and undeclared vulnerabilities in supply chain assets, addressing the ID.AM and GV.SC gaps most organizations ignore. The local scanning model with webhook integration lets you catch transitive dependency risk before it reaches production without waiting for vendor updates. This is not the tool for teams needing runtime workload security or those already embedded in a CI/CD pipeline with commercial SCA tooling; SCANOSS prioritizes inventory accuracy over enforcement automation.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs SCANOSS Security Dataset for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. SCANOSS Security Dataset differentiates with Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. SCANOSS Security Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and SCANOSS Security Dataset serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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