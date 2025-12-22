Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.