RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner: Vulnerability scanner for internal & external network security assessment. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include External vulnerability scanning with 65,535 port scanning, Internal Windows application vulnerability monitoring, CVE vulnerability reporting with PDF reports..

SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management: Continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery via endpoint agents. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Network discovery with passive and active scanning for managed and unmanaged devices, IoT device identification and fingerprinting..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.