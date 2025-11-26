Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner is a free vulnerability assessment tool by RoboShadow. SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Small to mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should start here; RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner's free pricing and automated daily scanning mean you get continuous coverage of both internal Windows apps and external attack surface with near-zero onboarding friction. The 65,535 port range and OWASP Top 10 web scanning handle the scan breadth most organizations actually need, not theoretical completeness. Skip this if you're running hybrid cloud infrastructure or need native integration with your existing SIEM; RoboShadow is built for teams doing straightforward network assessment, not orchestration across multiple environments. Mid-market and enterprise teams already running SentinelOne's endpoint agent will find immediate value in Singularity Vulnerability Management because it closes visibility gaps without requiring separate scanners or appliances. The agent-based model detects unmanaged and IoT devices passively while prioritizing findings against CISA KEV data, cutting noise significantly compared to traditional CVSS-only queuing. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation or deep integration with your ticketing system; SentinelOne prioritizes assessment and prioritization over remediation orchestration.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner
Small to mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should start here; RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner's free pricing and automated daily scanning mean you get continuous coverage of both internal Windows apps and external attack surface with near-zero onboarding friction. The 65,535 port range and OWASP Top 10 web scanning handle the scan breadth most organizations actually need, not theoretical completeness. Skip this if you're running hybrid cloud infrastructure or need native integration with your existing SIEM; RoboShadow is built for teams doing straightforward network assessment, not orchestration across multiple environments.
SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running SentinelOne's endpoint agent will find immediate value in Singularity Vulnerability Management because it closes visibility gaps without requiring separate scanners or appliances. The agent-based model detects unmanaged and IoT devices passively while prioritizing findings against CISA KEV data, cutting noise significantly compared to traditional CVSS-only queuing. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation or deep integration with your ticketing system; SentinelOne prioritizes assessment and prioritization over remediation orchestration.
Vulnerability scanner for internal & external network security assessment
Continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery via endpoint agents
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Common questions about comparing RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner vs SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner: Vulnerability scanner for internal & external network security assessment. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include External vulnerability scanning with 65,535 port scanning, Internal Windows application vulnerability monitoring, CVE vulnerability reporting with PDF reports..
SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management: Continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery via endpoint agents. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Network discovery with passive and active scanning for managed and unmanaged devices, IoT device identification and fingerprinting..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner differentiates with External vulnerability scanning with 65,535 port scanning, Internal Windows application vulnerability monitoring, CVE vulnerability reporting with PDF reports. SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management differentiates with Continuous real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Network discovery with passive and active scanning for managed and unmanaged devices, IoT device identification and fingerprinting.
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner is developed by RoboShadow. SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management is developed by SentinelOne. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner integrates with Shodan. SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management integrates with National Vulnerability Database, CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner and SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Key differences: RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner is Free while SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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