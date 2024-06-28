RoboShadow

Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated vulnerability management programs should start with RoboShadow; its one-click remediation through integrated RMM actually closes findings instead of just reporting them. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and RS.MI incident mitigation across internal and external surfaces, backed by integrations with Active Directory and Microsoft's ecosystem that most smaller shops already run. Skip this if you need deep threat intelligence feeds or advanced persistent threat hunting; RoboShadow is built for speed and simplicity over investigative depth.