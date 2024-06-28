Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
RoboShadow is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by RoboShadow. RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner is a free vulnerability assessment tool by RoboShadow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated vulnerability management programs should start with RoboShadow; its one-click remediation through integrated RMM actually closes findings instead of just reporting them. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and RS.MI incident mitigation across internal and external surfaces, backed by integrations with Active Directory and Microsoft's ecosystem that most smaller shops already run. Skip this if you need deep threat intelligence feeds or advanced persistent threat hunting; RoboShadow is built for speed and simplicity over investigative depth.
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner
Small to mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should start here; RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner's free pricing and automated daily scanning mean you get continuous coverage of both internal Windows apps and external attack surface with near-zero onboarding friction. The 65,535 port range and OWASP Top 10 web scanning handle the scan breadth most organizations actually need, not theoretical completeness. Skip this if you're running hybrid cloud infrastructure or need native integration with your existing SIEM; RoboShadow is built for teams doing straightforward network assessment, not orchestration across multiple environments.
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Vulnerability scanner for internal & external network security assessment
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing RoboShadow vs RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner for your vulnerability assessment needs.
RoboShadow: Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include Internal Vulnerabilty Scanning, External Scanning, AI Penetration Test..
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner: Vulnerability scanner for internal & external network security assessment. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include External vulnerability scanning with 65,535 port scanning, Internal Windows application vulnerability monitoring, CVE vulnerability reporting with PDF reports..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
RoboShadow differentiates with Internal Vulnerabilty Scanning, External Scanning, AI Penetration Test. RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner differentiates with External vulnerability scanning with 65,535 port scanning, Internal Windows application vulnerability monitoring, CVE vulnerability reporting with PDF reports.
RoboShadow is developed by RoboShadow. RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner is developed by RoboShadow. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
RoboShadow integrates with Shodan, NMAP, Active Directory, Azure AD, Microsoft 365 and 2 more. RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner integrates with Shodan. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
RoboShadow and RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Key differences: RoboShadow is Commercial while RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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