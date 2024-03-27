Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Rexsser is a free dynamic application security testing tool. w3af is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running Burp Suite who want to accelerate reflected XSS discovery without manual regex writing should evaluate Rexsser. The plugin extracts keywords from HTTP responses and tests them automatically, cutting the time spent on pattern matching during active scanning; at 75 GitHub stars and free pricing, it's low friction to pilot alongside existing Burp workflows. This is not a replacement for a full DAST platform,it's a focused XSS hunter that works within your existing tool, so teams expecting broader vulnerability coverage or supply chain scanning should look elsewhere.
Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.
A Burp Suite plugin that extracts keywords from HTTP responses using regex patterns and tests for reflected XSS vulnerabilities within the target scope.
w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications.
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Common questions about comparing Rexsser vs w3af for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Rexsser: A Burp Suite plugin that extracts keywords from HTTP responses using regex patterns and tests for reflected XSS vulnerabilities within the target scope..
w3af: w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Rexsser and w3af serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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