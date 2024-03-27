AppSec teams running Burp Suite who want to accelerate reflected XSS discovery without manual regex writing should evaluate Rexsser. The plugin extracts keywords from HTTP responses and tests them automatically, cutting the time spent on pattern matching during active scanning; at 75 GitHub stars and free pricing, it's low friction to pilot alongside existing Burp workflows. This is not a replacement for a full DAST platform,it's a focused XSS hunter that works within your existing tool, so teams expecting broader vulnerability coverage or supply chain scanning should look elsewhere.

w3af

Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.