Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Retire.js is a free software composition analysis tool. Snyk Open Source is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript-heavy development teams need Retire.js because it scans your entire dependency tree in seconds and catches known vulnerabilities in libraries before they reach production. With 3,959 GitHub stars and active maintenance tracking CVEs across npm, it's the fastest way to generate an accurate SBOM for your JavaScript stack; most teams integrate it into CI/CD with zero friction. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or transitive dependency risk scoring beyond "is this version vulnerable," because Retire.js tells you what's broken, not why it matters in your specific architecture.
Development teams and AppSec leaders who need vulnerabilities fixed, not just found, should start with Snyk Open Source; its one-click remediation pull requests with automated upgrades actually get merged, unlike reports that sit in backlogs. The tool covers the full supply chain attack surface through IDE scanning, CI/CD gates, and production monitoring, and its Risk Score reachability analysis cuts noise by deprioritizing unfixable vulnerabilities. Teams already heavy on static analysis or container scanning may find the open source focus redundant, and larger enterprises standardizing on a single vendor SBOM platform should evaluate whether Snyk's point-solution approach fits their consolidation goals.
JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator
SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Retire.js vs Snyk Open Source for your software composition analysis needs.
Retire.js: JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator..
Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Retire.js is open-source with 3,959 GitHub stars. Snyk Open Source is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Retire.js and Snyk Open Source serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: Retire.js is Free while Snyk Open Source is Commercial, Retire.js is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox