Retire.js

JavaScript-heavy development teams need Retire.js because it scans your entire dependency tree in seconds and catches known vulnerabilities in libraries before they reach production. With 3,959 GitHub stars and active maintenance tracking CVEs across npm, it's the fastest way to generate an accurate SBOM for your JavaScript stack; most teams integrate it into CI/CD with zero friction. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or transitive dependency risk scoring beyond "is this version vulnerable," because Retire.js tells you what's broken, not why it matters in your specific architecture.