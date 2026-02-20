Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Retire.js is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing third-party software and firmware dependencies need aDolus FACT to catch hidden components and malicious code that standard SBOMs miss; the platform's decomposition engine surfaces subcomponents competitors skip, then triangulates malware signals across multiple scanning engines rather than relying on a single vendor's definitions. The Trust Score correlates vulnerabilities using ML and NLP to reduce false positives that plague traditional composition analysis tools, and the API integration into SecDevOps pipelines means you're validating supply chain risk at commit time, not weeks later. Skip this if you're looking for broad application security coverage; FACT is narrowly focused on what it does, which is exactly why it's effective at it.
JavaScript-heavy development teams need Retire.js because it scans your entire dependency tree in seconds and catches known vulnerabilities in libraries before they reach production. With 3,959 GitHub stars and active maintenance tracking CVEs across npm, it's the fastest way to generate an accurate SBOM for your JavaScript stack; most teams integrate it into CI/CD with zero friction. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or transitive dependency risk scoring beyond "is this version vulnerable," because Retire.js tells you what's broken, not why it matters in your specific architecture.
Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis.
JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) vs Retire.js for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..
Retire.js: JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is developed by aDolus Technology. Retire.js is open-source with 3,959 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) and Retire.js serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is Commercial while Retire.js is Free, Retire.js is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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