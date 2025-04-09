Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external attack surface will find real value in Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring because it actually aggregates threat intelligence from 20,000+ sources instead of just running port scans. The daily security scoring and dark web monitoring cover NIST ID.RA and DE.CM functions that most external risk tools treat as afterthoughts, surfacing compromised credentials and breach exposure before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your primary pain is internal vulnerability management or you need deep CSPM coverage for multi-cloud infrastructure; Resecurity's strength is early warning on external-facing risk, not asset inventory.

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external threat noise will get real value from SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform because it actually prioritizes what's exploitable now over what could theoretically matter. The platform's dark web monitoring and attack surface management directly feed your incident response queue rather than burying signals in false positives, and its supply chain intelligence module (NIST GV.SC) catches third-party exposures before your vendors even know they exist. Skip this if your team is still building basic asset inventory; SOCRadar assumes you already know what you own and need to know what's exposed.