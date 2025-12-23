Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Raven Runtime ADR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Raven. Solvo CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Solvo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running polyglot cloud applications who need to stop supply chain attacks before they execute will get the most from Raven Runtime ADR; its library-level behavioral analysis catches compromised dependencies and zero-days that signature-based tools completely miss. The multi-language support across Python, Java, Go, and six others means you're actually covering your stack instead of patching gaps with secondary tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or if you're standardized on a single language; Raven is built for detection and mitigation speed, not historical analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in cloud alert noise will find real value in Solvo CDR's multi-contextual correlation engine, which cuts false positives by connecting network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior signals that single-source detectors miss. The tool covers detection and incident analysis well (DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.AN), but remediation automation is narrower than competitors; you're getting targeted fixes at code and IAM layers, not the full infrastructure-as-code rollback some buyers expect. Skip this if your team needs native SIEM integration or runs primarily on-premises; Solvo is cloud-first and assumes you're already streaming logs elsewhere.
Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries
Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Raven Runtime ADR vs Solvo CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Raven Runtime ADR: Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Continuous library runtime behavior monitoring, CVE-less vulnerability detection, Supply chain attack detection..
Solvo CDR: Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Raven Runtime ADR differentiates with Continuous library runtime behavior monitoring, CVE-less vulnerability detection, Supply chain attack detection. Solvo CDR differentiates with Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data.
Raven Runtime ADR is developed by Raven. Solvo CDR is developed by Solvo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Raven Runtime ADR and Solvo CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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