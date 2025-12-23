Teams running polyglot cloud applications who need to stop supply chain attacks before they execute will get the most from Raven Runtime ADR; its library-level behavioral analysis catches compromised dependencies and zero-days that signature-based tools completely miss. The multi-language support across Python, Java, Go, and six others means you're actually covering your stack instead of patching gaps with secondary tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or if you're standardized on a single language; Raven is built for detection and mitigation speed, not historical analysis.