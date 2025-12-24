Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..

Spectral Stop leaks at the source!: Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code, Data leak prevention, Source code scanning..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.