Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..

SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.