Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Qualys TotalAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Qualys. SOOS DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling web applications and APIs across multiple clouds will get the most from Qualys TotalAppSec because its AI-assisted clustering actually reduces scan overhead on large attack surfaces instead of just generating more noise. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 and API Top 10 with continuous monitoring and integrates third-party pen test findings from Burp and BugCrowd, which means you're not rebuilding your threat picture across disconnected tools. Skip this if your priority is SAST or supply chain scanning; Qualys TotalAppSec does runtime application security well but doesn't shift left into code repositories.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff will find SOOS DAST valuable because it bundles DAST, SCA, and container scanning into one dashboard with auto-triage and direct issue creation, cutting the noise that drowns smaller security groups. The no-limit concurrent scanning across unlimited domains and Docker containerization mean you can run it aggressively in CI/CD without hitting artificial throttles or licensing games. Skip this if you need mature SAST integration or have legacy monolithic apps that resist API-first scanning; SOOS leans toward modern, API-first architectures and its strength is velocity through automation, not deep static analysis.
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
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Common questions about comparing Qualys TotalAppSec vs SOOS DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..
SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Qualys TotalAppSec differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance. SOOS DAST differentiates with Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution.
Qualys TotalAppSec is developed by Qualys. SOOS DAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Qualys TotalAppSec integrates with Burp Suite, OWASP ZAP, BugCrowd, Qualys CSAM, Qualys VMDR. SOOS DAST integrates with AWS CodeBuild, Azure DevOps, CircleCI, GitHub Actions, Jira and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Qualys TotalAppSec and SOOS DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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