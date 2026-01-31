Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.