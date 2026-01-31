Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. SOOS DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff will find SOOS DAST valuable because it bundles DAST, SCA, and container scanning into one dashboard with auto-triage and direct issue creation, cutting the noise that drowns smaller security groups. The no-limit concurrent scanning across unlimited domains and Docker containerization mean you can run it aggressively in CI/CD without hitting artificial throttles or licensing games. Skip this if you need mature SAST integration or have legacy monolithic apps that resist API-first scanning; SOOS leans toward modern, API-first architectures and its strength is velocity through automation, not deep static analysis.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs SOOS DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. SOOS DAST differentiates with Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. SOOS DAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and SOOS DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, CI/CD, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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