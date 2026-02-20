Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Qontrol Avant-Vente is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Qontrol. Vulneri ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
vCISOs and MSPs selling to prospects who won't sign security assessments need Qontrol Avant-Vente because it runs a full external domain diagnostic without buyer agreement, turning a cold prospect into a qualified lead in one click. The tool maps asset inventory and risk posture from passive reconnaissance alone, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most pre-sales tools skip entirely. Skip this if your sales cycle assumes prospects will cooperate with formal scoping calls; Qontrol is built for the outbound motion where friction kills deals before they start.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from their current ASM tool will find real value in Vulneri ASM's exploitability validation, which actually confirms which discovered assets pose immediate risk rather than just flagging everything. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructure while automating ownership assignment to cut response friction. This is not the pick for organizations needing mature vendor support or a lengthy implementation runway; Vulneri is a seven-person shop based in Brazil, so you're buying technical strength and speed over hand-holding.
Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs.
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
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Common questions about comparing Qontrol Avant-Vente vs Vulneri ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Qontrol Avant-Vente: Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs. built by Qontrol. Core capabilities include One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow..
Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Qontrol Avant-Vente differentiates with One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow. Vulneri ASM differentiates with Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk.
Qontrol Avant-Vente is developed by Qontrol. Vulneri ASM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Qontrol Avant-Vente and Vulneri ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Security Reporting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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