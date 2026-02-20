Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform: Protects sensitive data in LLM prompts without exposing plain-text to providers. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Transforms sensitive data in LLM prompts to prevent plain-text exposure to LLM providers, Allows enterprises to retain ownership of sensitive data regardless of LLM deployment location, Supports secure use of hosted Generative AI models with enterprise data..

Skyflow for GenAI: Data privacy vault to protect PII across the full LLM/GenAI lifecycle. built by Skyflow. Core capabilities include Automatic detection and redaction of sensitive data and IP during LLM training, fine-tuning, RAG, and inference, Re-identification of de-identified data for authorized users, Fine-grained, time-bound access controls for sensitive data..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.