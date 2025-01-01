AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform: Protects sensitive data in LLM prompts without exposing plain-text to providers. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Transforms sensitive data in LLM prompts to prevent plain-text exposure to LLM providers, Allows enterprises to retain ownership of sensitive data regardless of LLM deployment location, Supports secure use of hosted Generative AI models with enterprise data..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.