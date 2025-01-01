Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Protopia AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping prompts to hosted LLMs with proprietary data will find real value in Stained Glass Transform because it actually keeps plaintext out of provider hands without requiring you to run your own model. The tool transforms sensitive data before it reaches the LLM API, covers both PR.DS and ID.AM areas of NIST CSF 2.0, and deploys via AWS sandbox for low-friction evaluation. Skip this if your constraint is cost over data control, or if you're already committed to on-premise LLM deployment; the vendor's 22-person team also means you're betting on a smaller operation than incumbent security vendors.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Protects sensitive data in LLM prompts without exposing plain-text to providers.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform: Protects sensitive data in LLM prompts without exposing plain-text to providers. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Transforms sensitive data in LLM prompts to prevent plain-text exposure to LLM providers, Allows enterprises to retain ownership of sensitive data regardless of LLM deployment location, Supports secure use of hosted Generative AI models with enterprise data..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform differentiates with Transforms sensitive data in LLM prompts to prevent plain-text exposure to LLM providers, Allows enterprises to retain ownership of sensitive data regardless of LLM deployment location, Supports secure use of hosted Generative AI models with enterprise data.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform is developed by Protopia AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform integrates with AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover AI DLP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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