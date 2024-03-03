Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is a free external attack surface management tool. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatDefence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running bug bounty programs or managing external reconnaissance workflows will get the most from Projectdiscovery.io Chaos; it discovers subdomains and assets faster than manual enumeration and integrates cleanly into existing scanning pipelines without licensing friction. The tool's free model means you can run it at scale across your full attack surface without per-scan costs, which matters when you're doing continuous discovery. Skip this if you need a managed SaaS platform that handles remediation workflows or integrates with your ticketing system; Chaos is a standalone enumeration engine that assumes you already have downstream tools for validation and response.
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
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Common questions about comparing Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos vs ThreatDefence Integrated ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos: A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains..
ThreatDefence Integrated ASM: ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks. built by ThreatDefence. Core capabilities include Real-time external attack surface monitoring, Insecure DNS domain and subdomain detection, SSL certificate misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos and ThreatDefence Integrated ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is Free while ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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