Private AI PrivateGPT Headless: Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Detection and removal of 50+ PII entity types before sending data to LLMs, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in LLM responses, Runs entirely within the customer's own environment — no data shared externally..

Skyflow for GenAI: Data privacy vault to protect PII across the full LLM/GenAI lifecycle. built by Skyflow. Core capabilities include Automatic detection and redaction of sensitive data and IP during LLM training, fine-tuning, RAG, and inference, Re-identification of de-identified data for authorized users, Fine-grained, time-bound access controls for sensitive data..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.