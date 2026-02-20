Private AI PrivateGPT Headless: Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Detection and removal of 50+ PII entity types before sending data to LLMs, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in LLM responses, Runs entirely within the customer's own environment — no data shared externally..

Secuvy AI Data Security: Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and classification of sensitive data before it reaches LLMs, Agentless deployment via Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, Unsupervised, self-learning data classification engine requiring no regex or manual rule writing..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.