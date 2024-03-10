Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PrismX is a free cloud security posture management tool. Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams new to AWS security who need a fast CIS benchmark audit without vendor lock-in should start with PrismX; the free pricing and JIRA integration mean you can surface compliance gaps and route them to your existing ticketing workflow immediately, no budget approval required. The tool's narrow focus on AWS and CIS baselines covers the Govern function well but skips identity and data risk entirely. Skip this if you're managing multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility into IAM misconfigurations and data exposure; you'll outgrow it quickly.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline
Teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating compliance debt will move fastest with Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline because it bakes CIS benchmark controls directly into code, eliminating the manual config work that slows down CSPM adoption. The module covers 45+ security baselines across IAM, logging, and encryption, meaning you get NIST Govern and Protect controls in one pass instead of bolt-on tool sprawl. Skip this if your AWS estate is already mature and heavily customized; the module assumes you're starting relatively clean and will need adjustment work in legacy environments.
PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management.
A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices.
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Common questions about comparing PrismX vs Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline for your cloud security posture management needs.
PrismX: PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management..
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline: A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PrismX and Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover CIS, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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