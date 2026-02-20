Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

Start Left® SBDE: DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Security Champions Program to identify and reward security leaders within development teams, Gamified learning with leaderboards, challenges, badges, and incentive-based rewards, Auto-prescribed, just-in-time training based on real findings from SAST, SCA, and DAST scans..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.