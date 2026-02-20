Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Continuous Learning is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. Start Left® SBDE is a commercial secure code training tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need security training actually embedded in workflow rather than bolt-on compliance theater should evaluate Avatao Continuous Learning, particularly if your developers skip traditional courses. The platform's role-based challenge assignment and real-time progress tracking against specific frameworks means you can measure whether training sticks; its NIST coverage in PR.AT and ID.IM shows it moves past awareness into measurable behavioral change. Skip this if you're looking for a broad security awareness platform covering the entire organization, phishing simulations, and incident response in one seat; Avatao is developer-focused, which is its strength and its narrowness.
Development teams struggling to close the gap between security findings and actual developer behavior should choose Start Left® SBDE; it embeds just-in-time training directly into CI/CD pipelines tied to real SAST, SCA, and DAST results rather than treating security awareness as a separate compliance checkbox. The gamified Security Champions program with leaderboards and measurable adoption metrics creates accountability that generic training platforms skip, and the policy-driven guardrails enforce decisions across pipelines without slowing deployments. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response workflows or detection-focused capabilities; Start Left® is purpose-built for shifting left on training and governance, not for managing post-breach operations.
Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges.
DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance.
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Continuous Learning vs Start Left® SBDE for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..
Start Left® SBDE: DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Security Champions Program to identify and reward security leaders within development teams, Gamified learning with leaderboards, challenges, badges, and incentive-based rewards, Auto-prescribed, just-in-time training based on real findings from SAST, SCA, and DAST scans..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Continuous Learning differentiates with Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting. Start Left® SBDE differentiates with Security Champions Program to identify and reward security leaders within development teams, Gamified learning with leaderboards, challenges, badges, and incentive-based rewards, Auto-prescribed, just-in-time training based on real findings from SAST, SCA, and DAST scans.
Avatao Continuous Learning is developed by Avatao. Start Left® SBDE is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Continuous Learning and Start Left® SBDE serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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