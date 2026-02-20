Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

Security Compass Application Security Training: A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements. built by Security Compass..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.