Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..

Secure Decisions Code Dx: AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.