Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Secure Decisions Code Dx is a commercial application security posture management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Teams drowning in SAST and DAST tool sprawl need Code Dx to stop treating each scanner as a separate firehose. It correlates findings across your existing tools, surfaces real priorities, and assigns remediation work in one place instead of forcing developers to toggle between five vendor consoles. The aggregation model covers ID.RA and PR.PS functions by forcing you to see your actual risk posture rather than per-tool alert counts. Skip this if your organization has standardized on a single commercial scanner with built-in triage, or if you need DAST-specific features like API testing; Code Dx excels at post-scan noise reduction, not expanding what you scan.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Secure Decisions Code Dx for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Secure Decisions Code Dx: AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Secure Decisions Code Dx differentiates with Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Secure Decisions Code Dx is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Secure Decisions Code Dx serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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