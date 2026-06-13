Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..

Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent: Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Code commit analysis correlated with developer secure coding proficiency, AI-generated code detection and analysis, Policy enforcement to log, warn, or block pull requests based on security proficiency..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.