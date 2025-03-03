Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Perforce Klocwork is a commercial static application security testing tool by Perforce Software. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is a commercial static application security testing tool by SonarSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping C, C++, and Java at scale will get the most from Perforce Klocwork because its differential analysis mode catches regressions in changed code without slowing down the build pipeline. It supports MISRA C/C++ and AUTOSAR C++ 14 out of the box, which matters if you're embedded systems or automotive; most SAST tools treat safety standards as an afterthought. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Python or JavaScript and you need deep data flow analysis for third-party dependencies, where Klocwork's strength in compiled languages becomes a liability.
Development teams embedded in GitHub, GitLab, or Azure DevOps pipelines will get the fastest time-to-fix from SonarQube Cloud because its IDE plugin catches vulnerabilities before code reaches the repository. The platform catches both developer-written and AI-generated code flaws in the same scan, which matters now that teams are shipping LLM output into production. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection or if you need infrastructure-as-code scanning to be equally polished as application code scanning; SonarQube treats IaC as a secondary feature, not a first-class citizen.
Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin
Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis
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Common questions about comparing Perforce Klocwork vs SonarSource SonarQube Cloud for your static application security testing needs.
Perforce Klocwork: Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin. built by Perforce Software. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961)..
SonarSource SonarQube Cloud: Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Perforce Klocwork differentiates with Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961). SonarSource SonarQube Cloud differentiates with Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria.
Perforce Klocwork is developed by Perforce Software. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is developed by SonarSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Perforce Klocwork integrates with Microsoft Visual Studio, Eclipse, IntelliJ, Perforce Helix QAC, Perforce Validate and 1 more. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud integrates with GitHub, Bitbucket Cloud, Azure DevOps, GitLab, SonarQube for IDE. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Perforce Klocwork and SonarSource SonarQube Cloud serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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