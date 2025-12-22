Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Perforce Klocwork: Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin. built by Perforce Software. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.