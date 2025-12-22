Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Perforce Klocwork is a commercial static application security testing tool by Perforce Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Development teams shipping C, C++, and Java at scale will get the most from Perforce Klocwork because its differential analysis mode catches regressions in changed code without slowing down the build pipeline. It supports MISRA C/C++ and AUTOSAR C++ 14 out of the box, which matters if you're embedded systems or automotive; most SAST tools treat safety standards as an afterthought. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Python or JavaScript and you need deep data flow analysis for third-party dependencies, where Klocwork's strength in compiled languages becomes a liability.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Perforce Klocwork for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Perforce Klocwork: Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin. built by Perforce Software. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Perforce Klocwork differentiates with Static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin, Security vulnerability detection including SQL injection, buffer overflow, and tainted data, Compliance with security standards (CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961).
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Perforce Klocwork is developed by Perforce Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Perforce Klocwork serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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