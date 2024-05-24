CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access vs Zscaler Internet Access

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access

Cloud-delivered SASE solution securing users, apps, devices, and data everywhere

Secure Access Service Edge
 Commercial
Zscaler Internet Access

Zscaler Internet Access

Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust

Security Service Edge
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access
Zscaler Internet Access
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Secure Access Service Edge
Security Service Edge
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Palo Alto Networks
Zscaler
Headquarters
Santa Clara, California, United States
San Jose, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
Cloud Security
Hybrid Work
Network Security
SASE
Sd Wan
Threat Prevention
ZTNA
Zero Trust
CASB
DLP
DNS Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

Zscaler Internet Access

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR3/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access vs Zscaler Internet Access: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access and Zscaler Internet Access for your secure access service edge needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access: Cloud-delivered SASE solution securing users, apps, devices, and data everywhere

Zscaler Internet Access: Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access vs Zscaler Internet Access?

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access, Zscaler Internet Access are all Secure Access Service Edge solutions. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access Cloud-delivered SASE solution securing users, apps, devices, and data everywhere. Zscaler Internet Access Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access vs Zscaler Internet Access?

The choice between Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access vs Zscaler Internet Access depends on your specific requirements. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access is a commercial solution, while Zscaler Internet Access is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access vs Zscaler Internet Access?

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access is Commercial, Zscaler Internet Access is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access a good alternative to Zscaler Internet Access?

Yes, Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access can be considered as an alternative to Zscaler Internet Access for Secure Access Service Edge needs. Both tools offer Secure Access Service Edge capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access and Zscaler Internet Access be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access and Zscaler Internet Access might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Secure Access Service Edge tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

