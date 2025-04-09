OutThink AI-Powered Human Risk Management: AI-powered human risk management platform with adaptive training & phishing sim. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Adaptive security awareness training with role-based content, AI-powered phishing simulator with real-world attack scenarios, CyberIQ gamification with points, badges, and leaderboards..

Trustifi Email Security Awareness Training: Email security awareness training platform with AI-powered phishing simulation. built by TrustiFi. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing attack simulations, Real-world email threat training content, Automated training cycle updates based on emerging threats..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.