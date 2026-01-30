Outtake Digital Risk Protection: AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection and removal, Malicious domain monitoring and takedown, Fake mobile app identification and takedown..

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform: AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel. built by Styx Intelligence. Core capabilities include Brand protection monitoring for fake social media accounts, phishing domains, and unauthorized brand usage, Executive protection monitoring for impersonation, doxxing, and credential leaks, Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, criminal forums, and leak sites..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.