Outtake Digital Risk Protection: AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection and removal, Malicious domain monitoring and takedown, Fake mobile app identification and takedown..

SOCRadar Brand Protection: Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with specialized agents, Modular visual workflow builder for custom detection, Compromised credential monitoring..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.