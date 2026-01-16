Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection: Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials detection and retrieval, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Phishing and cybersquatting detection with domain protection..

Rapid7 Threat Command: Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Clear, deep, and dark web monitoring, Threat actor intelligence correlation, Dynamic asset mapping and digital footprint tracking..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.