Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outpost24. Rapid7 Threat Command is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in external threat noise will appreciate Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection's human-verified intelligence delivery; it strips out the junk alerts that waste your analysts' time on false positives. The platform excels at NIST DE.CM and DE.AE (continuous monitoring and incident detection), particularly for dark web credential leaks and third-party data exposure, with real-time IOC feeds that integrate cleanly into SIEM and SOAR stacks. Skip this if your priority is supply chain risk visibility; Outpost24 touches GV.SC but doesn't go deep enough to replace dedicated vendor risk management tools.
Security teams responsible for external threat exposure will find the most value in Rapid7 Threat Command because it actually monitors threat actor chatter and infrastructure changes before attacks land, not just after artifacts appear in your logs. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM simultaneously, mapping your digital footprint while correlating it against dark web intelligence and leaked credentials in real time. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Threat Command is built for continuous external reconnaissance and takedown workflows, not post-breach investigation.
Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring
Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats
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Common questions about comparing Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection vs Rapid7 Threat Command for your digital risk protection needs.
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection: Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials detection and retrieval, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Phishing and cybersquatting detection with domain protection..
Rapid7 Threat Command: Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Clear, deep, and dark web monitoring, Threat actor intelligence correlation, Dynamic asset mapping and digital footprint tracking..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Compromised credentials detection and retrieval, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Phishing and cybersquatting detection with domain protection. Rapid7 Threat Command differentiates with Clear, deep, and dark web monitoring, Threat actor intelligence correlation, Dynamic asset mapping and digital footprint tracking.
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection is developed by Outpost24. Rapid7 Threat Command is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection and Rapid7 Threat Command serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Threat Actors. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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