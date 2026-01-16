Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outpost24. Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with lean threat intelligence staff will get the most from Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence; the human-verified IOC feed and dark web monitoring handle external threat detection so your analysts don't have to manually hunt across dozens of sources. The KrakenLabs team provides curated intelligence across compromised credentials, domain threats, and hacktivism monitoring, covering ID.RA and DE.CM in the NIST framework with speed. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or incident response automation; Outpost24 excels at external risk visibility, not post-breach forensics.
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in external threat noise will appreciate Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection's human-verified intelligence delivery; it strips out the junk alerts that waste your analysts' time on false positives. The platform excels at NIST DE.CM and DE.AE (continuous monitoring and incident detection), particularly for dark web credential leaks and third-party data exposure, with real-time IOC feeds that integrate cleanly into SIEM and SOAR stacks. Skip this if your priority is supply chain risk visibility; Outpost24 touches GV.SC but doesn't go deep enough to replace dedicated vendor risk management tools.
Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel
Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence vs Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence: Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting..
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection: Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials detection and retrieval, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Phishing and cybersquatting detection with domain protection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in data leakage detection from employees and third parties. Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence differentiates with Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting, Dark web monitoring and footprint tracking. Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Compromised credentials detection and retrieval, Phishing and cybersquatting detection with domain protection, Dark web monitoring and tracking.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence is developed by Outpost24. Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence integrates with SIEM, SOAR, Threat Intelligence Platforms, STIX/TAXII. Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection integrates with SIEM, SOAR, Threat Intelligence Platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence and Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, STIX. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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