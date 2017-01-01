Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Osintleak. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies without dedicated threat intelligence staff should use DarkIQ to stop worrying about dark web leaks and supply chain exposure; the platform does the heavy lifting with automated monitoring across 475+ billion records and AI-powered categorization that surfaces only actionable threats. It maps findings to MITRE ATT&CK techniques and flags compromised credentials in real time, which means your team gets context instead of noise. Skip this if you're already staffed with analysts who prefer manual hunting or need deep forensic analysis of threat actor infrastructure; DarkIQ trades flexibility for speed.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat
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Common questions about comparing OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence vs Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ for your digital risk protection needs.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..
Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence differentiates with Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ differentiates with Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is developed by Osintleak. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence and Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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