OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..

Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.