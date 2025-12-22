OPSWAT MetaDefender: Multi-layered threat prevention platform for IT/OT environments. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Deep CDR content disarm and reconstruction for 200+ file types, Multiscanning with 30+ anti-malware engines, File-based vulnerability assessment for 1M+ files and 20K+ applications..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Core: Multi-engine malware detection & file sanitization platform with Deep CDR. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Multi-engine scanning with 30+ antivirus engines, Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR) for 200+ file types, Data loss prevention with redaction and watermarking..

Both serve the Network Sandboxing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.