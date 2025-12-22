OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall: Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow with no return path, Support for industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC, MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, Selectable throughput from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps..

Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode: Hardware-enforced data diode for one-way secure data transfer in gov/DoD nets. built by owl cyber. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced one-way data transfer using Protocol Filtering Diode technology, Transfer speeds from 1Gbps to 100Gbps across product line, Multiple form factors: 1U rackmount, 2U rackmount, and DIN-rail..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.