Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by OPSWAT. Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by owl cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting critical OT infrastructure from IT-sourced malware will get the most from OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall because its hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow eliminates the attack surface entirely, not just monitors it. The combination of support for industrial protocols like Modbus, DNP3, and OPC with multiscanning across 30 antivirus engines and deep CDR file sanitization covers both the OT/IT boundary problem and supply chain risk simultaneously, addressing NIST GV.SC and PR.DS priorities that most network segmentation tools leave incomplete. Skip this if you need bidirectional communication for remote diagnostics or if your OT environment runs predominantly proprietary protocols that MetaDefender hasn't certified yet; unidirectional gateways are a design choice, not a limitation to work around.
Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting critical infrastructure or classified networks will get the most from Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode because hardware-enforced one-way transfer eliminates the attack surface entirely; you cannot exfiltrate data through something physically incapable of reverse traffic. The FPGA-based protocol enforcement and 100Gbps throughput across multiple form factors mean you're not trading speed for security, and the DIN-rail variants actually work in harsh OT environments rather than sitting in climate-controlled server rooms. Skip this if you need bidirectional authenticated channels; the diode's fundamental value is its refusal to bend, which some operational teams find constraining.
Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer
Hardware-enforced data diode for one-way secure data transfer in gov/DoD nets
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Common questions about comparing OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall vs Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode for your ot network segmentation needs.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall: Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow with no return path, Support for industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC, MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, Selectable throughput from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps..
Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode: Hardware-enforced data diode for one-way secure data transfer in gov/DoD nets. built by owl cyber. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced one-way data transfer using Protocol Filtering Diode technology, Transfer speeds from 1Gbps to 100Gbps across product line, Multiple form factors: 1U rackmount, 2U rackmount, and DIN-rail..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall differentiates with Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow with no return path, Support for industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC, MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, Selectable throughput from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode differentiates with Hardware-enforced one-way data transfer using Protocol Filtering Diode technology, Transfer speeds from 1Gbps to 100Gbps across product line, Multiple form factors: 1U rackmount, 2U rackmount, and DIN-rail.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is developed by OPSWAT. Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode is developed by owl cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall and Owl Cyber Defense Owl Talon Data Diode serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover SCADA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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