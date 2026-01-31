Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall: Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow with no return path, Support for industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC, MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, Selectable throughput from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.