Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by OPSWAT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting critical OT infrastructure from IT-sourced malware will get the most from OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall because its hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow eliminates the attack surface entirely, not just monitors it. The combination of support for industrial protocols like Modbus, DNP3, and OPC with multiscanning across 30 antivirus engines and deep CDR file sanitization covers both the OT/IT boundary problem and supply chain risk simultaneously, addressing NIST GV.SC and PR.DS priorities that most network segmentation tools leave incomplete. Skip this if you need bidirectional communication for remote diagnostics or if your OT environment runs predominantly proprietary protocols that MetaDefender hasn't certified yet; unidirectional gateways are a design choice, not a limitation to work around.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall: Data diode & security gateway for secure unidirectional OT/IT data transfer. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow with no return path, Support for industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC, MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, Selectable throughput from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall differentiates with Hardware-enforced unidirectional data flow with no return path, Support for industrial protocols including Modbus, OPC, MQTT, IEC104, DNP3, Selectable throughput from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall is developed by OPSWAT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and OPSWAT MetaDefender NetWall serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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