Operant MCP Gateway: Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automated MCP tool and AI agent discovery across environments, Real-time traffic monitoring and telemetry for MCP communications, Detection of tool poisoning, jailbreaks, and unauthorized access..

Reach Security Reach: AI platform that analyzes & hardens security tool configs across the stack. built by Reach Security. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI models trained on security telemetry, configuration schemas, and threat intelligence, Automated analysis of security tool configurations across identity, endpoint, email, SASE, and network tools, Detection of misconfigurations and underutilized security controls..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.