Mid-market and enterprise teams managing microservices at scale should pick Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response for its automatic API discovery and real-time microsegmentation, which stops lateral movement before it becomes a breach. Single-step Helm deployment means you're detecting undocumented APIs and blocking threats within hours, not weeks of integration work. Skip this if your infrastructure is predominantly monolithic or you need CSPM coverage in the same platform; Operant is built for API-first architectures where L7 visibility and runtime blocking matter more than infrastructure scanning.

Stream.Security CDR

Security teams managing sprawling multi-cloud and SaaS environments will get the most from Stream.Security CDR because its real-time cloud state modeling catches attacks that traditional SIEM misses by correlating endpoint, runtime, and cloud signals together. The tool covers all four major NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring through stateful UEBA and dynamic detection traps that reduce false positives compared to rule-based alternatives. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-platform or minimal; the value compounds with deployment complexity, making it overkill for teams still running mostly on-premises infrastructure.