Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Operant AI. Stream.Security CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Stream.Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing microservices at scale should pick Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response for its automatic API discovery and real-time microsegmentation, which stops lateral movement before it becomes a breach. Single-step Helm deployment means you're detecting undocumented APIs and blocking threats within hours, not weeks of integration work. Skip this if your infrastructure is predominantly monolithic or you need CSPM coverage in the same platform; Operant is built for API-first architectures where L7 visibility and runtime blocking matter more than infrastructure scanning.
Security teams managing sprawling multi-cloud and SaaS environments will get the most from Stream.Security CDR because its real-time cloud state modeling catches attacks that traditional SIEM misses by correlating endpoint, runtime, and cloud signals together. The tool covers all four major NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring through stateful UEBA and dynamic detection traps that reduce false positives compared to rule-based alternatives. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-platform or minimal; the value compounds with deployment complexity, making it overkill for teams still running mostly on-premises infrastructure.
Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility
AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling.
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Common questions about comparing Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response vs Stream.Security CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response: Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API catalog generation, Runtime risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization, Live security graph visualization..
Stream.Security CDR: AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling. built by Stream.Security. Core capabilities include Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response differentiates with Automatic API catalog generation, Runtime risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization, Live security graph visualization. Stream.Security CDR differentiates with Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation.
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response is developed by Operant AI. Stream.Security CDR is developed by Stream.Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response and Stream.Security CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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