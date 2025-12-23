Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing microservices at scale should pick Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response for its automatic API discovery and real-time microsegmentation, which stops lateral movement before it becomes a breach. Single-step Helm deployment means you're detecting undocumented APIs and blocking threats within hours, not weeks of integration work. Skip this if your infrastructure is predominantly monolithic or you need CSPM coverage in the same platform; Operant is built for API-first architectures where L7 visibility and runtime blocking matter more than infrastructure scanning.