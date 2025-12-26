OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation: Automates DSR fulfillment including intake, verification, discovery & deletion. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated request intake and workflow management, Identity verification automation, Personal data discovery and retrieval..

Whitehats Data Privacy Solution: Data privacy & GRC platform with DSPM, compliance automation, and risk mgmt. built by Whitehats Technologies. Core capabilities include Data discovery across multiple platforms, AI and machine learning-based data classification, Sensitive data identification and tagging..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.