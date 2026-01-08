BARR Privacy Assessments: Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR. built by BARR Advisory. Core capabilities include GDPR compliance assessment and implementation, CCPA compliance guidance and process design, GLBA Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule compliance..

OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation: Automates DSR fulfillment including intake, verification, discovery & deletion. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated request intake and workflow management, Identity verification automation, Personal data discovery and retrieval..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.