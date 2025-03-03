Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution is a commercial application security posture management tool by Onapsis. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pathlock. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution
Mid-market and enterprise teams running SAP environments should deploy Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution if patching velocity is your actual bottleneck; the platform automates SAP Notes management and prioritizes remediation by real exploitability rather than CVSS score alone. Integrations with Microsoft Sentinel and CrowdStrike anchor it into existing SOCs, and the privileged rights monitoring plus RFC threat detection cover the attack surface most SAP-specific tools skip. Skip this if your SAP footprint is minimal or you need code security across non-SAP applications; the platform optimizes narrowly for SAP vulnerabilities and BTP, not polyglot application scanning.
Enterprise security teams managing SAP systems at scale should pick Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity for its transport control and change management visibility, which catches misconfigurations before they reach production. The platform's 70+ transport checks and real-time threat analysis across 1,500+ signatures address NIST DE.CM and DE.AE directly, and S/4HANA migration security handles the specific compliance friction most large SAP shops face. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated SAP expertise or runs a single vanilla instance; Pathlock's value compounds with system complexity and change velocity, not with simplicity.
SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection
SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution vs Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity for your application security posture management needs.
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution: SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection. built by Onapsis. Core capabilities include SAP vulnerability scanning and assessment, Unpatched security vulnerability detection, Privileged rights monitoring..
Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity: SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection. built by Pathlock. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution differentiates with SAP vulnerability scanning and assessment, Unpatched security vulnerability detection, Privileged rights monitoring. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management.
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution is developed by Onapsis. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity is developed by Pathlock. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution integrates with Microsoft Sentinel, CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity integrates with SIEM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution and Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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