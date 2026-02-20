Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Oligo Runtime AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Oligo Security. Secure.com is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Secure.com. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting agentic AI deployments need Oligo Runtime AI because it's built explicitly for detecting hijacked agents and model exfiltration, not bolted onto a generic runtime platform. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, catching unsafe model configurations and untrusted components in real time. Skip this if you're still operating with static AI inventories or if you lack the AppSec bandwidth to manage security guardrails; Oligo assumes mature AI governance practices already exist.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing fast incident detection without heavy infrastructure overhead should evaluate Secure.com for its AI-native approach to threat identification. The platform covers six of nine NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, meaning it prioritizes finding and understanding threats over orchestrating recovery workflows. Skip this if your team needs native incident response automation or forensic playbooks; Secure.com excels at detection and characterization, not remediation at scale.
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST
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Common questions about comparing Oligo Runtime AI vs Secure.com for your ai threat detection needs.
Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..
Secure.com: Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST. built by Secure.com..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Oligo Runtime AI is developed by Oligo Security. Secure.com is developed by Secure.com. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Oligo Runtime AI and Secure.com serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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