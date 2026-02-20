Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Oligo CADR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Oligo Security. Raven Runtime ADR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will value Oligo CADR for function-level execution analysis that actually separates exploitable flaws from the rest, cutting triage time significantly. The platform detects pre-zero-day and shadow vulnerabilities without waiting for CVE assignments, and deploys in hours rather than weeks, which matters when your team is already understaffed. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or response automation; Oligo prioritizes real-time detection and supply chain visibility over remediation workflows.
Teams running polyglot cloud applications who need to stop supply chain attacks before they execute will get the most from Raven Runtime ADR; its library-level behavioral analysis catches compromised dependencies and zero-days that signature-based tools completely miss. The multi-language support across Python, Java, Go, and six others means you're actually covering your stack instead of patching gaps with secondary tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or if you're standardized on a single language; Raven is built for detection and mitigation speed, not historical analysis.
Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time.
Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries
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Common questions about comparing Oligo CADR vs Raven Runtime ADR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Oligo CADR: Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software..
Raven Runtime ADR: Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Continuous library runtime behavior monitoring, CVE-less vulnerability detection, Supply chain attack detection..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Oligo CADR differentiates with Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software. Raven Runtime ADR differentiates with Continuous library runtime behavior monitoring, CVE-less vulnerability detection, Supply chain attack detection.
Oligo CADR is developed by Oligo Security. Raven Runtime ADR is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Oligo CADR and Raven Runtime ADR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Zero Day. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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