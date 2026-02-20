Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Oligo CADR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Oligo Security. Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Operant AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will value Oligo CADR for function-level execution analysis that actually separates exploitable flaws from the rest, cutting triage time significantly. The platform detects pre-zero-day and shadow vulnerabilities without waiting for CVE assignments, and deploys in hours rather than weeks, which matters when your team is already understaffed. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or response automation; Oligo prioritizes real-time detection and supply chain visibility over remediation workflows.
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing microservices at scale should pick Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response for its automatic API discovery and real-time microsegmentation, which stops lateral movement before it becomes a breach. Single-step Helm deployment means you're detecting undocumented APIs and blocking threats within hours, not weeks of integration work. Skip this if your infrastructure is predominantly monolithic or you need CSPM coverage in the same platform; Operant is built for API-first architectures where L7 visibility and runtime blocking matter more than infrastructure scanning.
Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time.
Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility
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Common questions about comparing Oligo CADR vs Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Oligo CADR: Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software..
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response: Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API catalog generation, Runtime risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization, Live security graph visualization..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Oligo CADR differentiates with Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software. Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response differentiates with Automatic API catalog generation, Runtime risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization, Live security graph visualization.
Oligo CADR is developed by Oligo Security. Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response is developed by Operant AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Oligo CADR and Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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