Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. runZero Exposure Management Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by runzero. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across on-prem, cloud, and IoT environments need OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and unlicensed software most competitors miss. The 350+ API integrations and native connectors to SCCM, ServiceNow, and major vulnerability platforms mean it plugs into your existing stack without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if you're looking for deep vulnerability remediation workflows or threat intelligence; OctoXLabs excels at the inventory and risk mapping layers of NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, not at driving fixes to completion.
runZero Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across IT, OT, and cloud will move faster with runZero Exposure Management Platform because its agentless dual-scan approach surfaces assets competitors miss in weeks instead of months. The platform covers all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 areas,particularly strong in asset discovery and continuous monitoring,and its fingerprinting accuracy cuts false positives that waste your triage time. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability remediation workflows or tight integration with your existing SOAR; runZero owns discovery and prioritization, not remediation orchestration.
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management vs runZero Exposure Management Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring. runZero Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by OctoXLabs. runZero Exposure Management Platform is developed by runzero. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management and runZero Exposure Management Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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