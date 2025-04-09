OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..

runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.