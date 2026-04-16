ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.