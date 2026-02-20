Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Obsidian Security. Productiv Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by productiv. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl need Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS because it actually stops unauthorized apps at the browser level instead of just cataloging them after the fact. The tool correlates signals across browser, email, and identity provider logs to build a real inventory fast, then enforces access control immediately through one-click blocking tied to your existing IdP. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or if you need deep behavioral analytics on users within those apps; Obsidian focuses on discovery and access gates, not activity monitoring inside approved systems.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Shadow IT will find immediate value in Productiv Platform because it actually inventories AI tool usage and data training exposure, not just flagged SaaS apps. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and GV.SC supply chain risk, which means you're getting visibility into what's exposing your data through third-party models, plus contract and compliance tracking to close the gap. Skip this if you need deep endpoint detection or need to manage on-premises infrastructure; Productiv is SaaS-centric and won't replace your EDR.
Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk.
SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS vs Productiv Platform for your shadow it discovery needs.
Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..
Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox