Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..

Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.