ObserveID IGA: IGA platform automating access certifications, compliance, and identity governance. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated access certifications for managers, app owners, and role owners, Granular access reviews by role, team, and application, Compliance mapping pre-aligned with NIST, CIS, and CSA frameworks..

SecurEnds Unified Identity Platform: Unified identity platform for IGA, PAM, compliance, and access governance. built by SecurEnds, Inc.. Core capabilities include User access reviews for human and non-human identities, Segregation of duties (SoD) policy builder and violation reporting, Identity MindMap analytics with user, application, and entitlement views..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.