ObserveID IGA: IGA platform automating access certifications, compliance, and identity governance. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated access certifications for managers, app owners, and role owners, Granular access reviews by role, team, and application, Compliance mapping pre-aligned with NIST, CIS, and CSA frameworks..

SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management: Manages identity governance for contractors, vendors, and third-party workers. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Automated non-employee lifecycle management, Third-party identity onboarding and offboarding, Identity verification integration..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.